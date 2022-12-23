DAVID McKAIN. Does this name ring a bell? Sam Syvester wrote in to tell us he enjoyed the memories of Carol Longo and was reminded of another Bradford Christmas story by McKain in the book, “Spellbound — Growing up in God’s Country.”
Sam details the story from his own memory in his letter:
“David writes how poor they were and shortly after moving to Bradford at Christmas time, his mother took him shopping for some clothes. They just scraped by on living and bargain hunting was the rule of the day. They stopped at a store that listed all sorts of goods, followed by the word ‘etcetera.” David’s mother explained that meant everything and, for those not familiar with the Brausers, that was the case.
“Outside the store, Christmas trees were lined up and David asked if they could get one. His mother explained that they couldn’t afford a tree this year. The next night, Christmas Eve, there was a knock at the McKain’s door and there stood Mayer Brauser with a beautiful Scotch pine and an exuberant ‘Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!’
“Mrs. McKain told him that she couldn’t possibly pay for the tree.
“Mayer Brauser waved that away and smiled, ‘you don’t have to pay. It’s for you. Welcome to Bradford. It’s a gift!’”
Sam stated this passage is so vivid in his memory, it still brings a tear to his eye when he thinks about such a beautiful story.
Tuck in tight this holiday season, and make memories that will bring tears of joy when remembered years later.
From us to you, Happy Holidays!