AN ARCTIC VISITOR, is how Susie Coffman, of Derrick City, described the snowy owl who caused quite a stir among Bradford residents last winter in an article featured in the January/February edition of Pennsylvania Magazine.

The article, penned by Coffman, describes the appearance of a snowy owl which chose to “keep to a small geographical area” in Bradford last winter. Coffman describes herself as an amateur birder and photographer who was “happy to receive a distraction” last winter when someone posted a photo of the snowy owl on Bradford’s social media.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos