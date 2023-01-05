AN ARCTIC VISITOR, is how Susie Coffman, of Derrick City, described the snowy owl who caused quite a stir among Bradford residents last winter in an article featured in the January/February edition of Pennsylvania Magazine.
The article, penned by Coffman, describes the appearance of a snowy owl which chose to “keep to a small geographical area” in Bradford last winter. Coffman describes herself as an amateur birder and photographer who was “happy to receive a distraction” last winter when someone posted a photo of the snowy owl on Bradford’s social media.
John Fedak, a past president of the Pennsylvania Society of Ornithology, told Coffman, “While it isn’t common to see this large powerful owl of the Arctic tundra locally, it certainly isn’t unheard of.
“They only make it down in normal influx years during a really good breeding season,” Fedak continued. “There are only about 100,000 snowy owls in existence world-wide, so seeing them here might just come down to pure luck.”
After seeing the owl on the internet post, Coffman sought out the owl to photograph — and had ample opportunity since the owl decided to stay around the area until mid-April. Coffman took pictures of the snowy owl on a telephone pole and most notably a-top the cupola at Bradford Area High School.
While the odds of the snowy owl returning to the area this winter are small, Coffman is hopeful, she stated in the close of her article.
A vivid photograph captured by Coffman of the snowy owl on top of a telephone pole in the Minard Run area of Bradford accompanied her article in the Pennsylvania Magazine.