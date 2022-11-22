A Rixford man is in McKean County Jail for charges alleging the assault and rape of a woman on Nov. 13.

Justin W. Nichols, 33, is charged with rape by forcible compulsion, rape by threat of forcible compulsion and aggravated assault — attempts to cause serious injury with extreme indifference, all first-degree felonies; sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault by threat of forcible compulsion, all second-degree felonies; indecent assault by forcible compulsion, indecent assault by threat of forcible compulsion and terroristic threats, all first-degree misdemeanors; indecent assault without consent, simple assault and false imprisonment, all second-degree misdemeanors; and harassment, a summary offense.

