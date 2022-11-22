A Rixford man is in McKean County Jail for charges alleging the assault and rape of a woman on Nov. 13.
Justin W. Nichols, 33, is charged with rape by forcible compulsion, rape by threat of forcible compulsion and aggravated assault — attempts to cause serious injury with extreme indifference, all first-degree felonies; sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault by threat of forcible compulsion, all second-degree felonies; indecent assault by forcible compulsion, indecent assault by threat of forcible compulsion and terroristic threats, all first-degree misdemeanors; indecent assault without consent, simple assault and false imprisonment, all second-degree misdemeanors; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, at 10:37 a.m. on Nov. 13, state police responded to a Rixford residence for an inactive domestic incident. The victim told police that between 4 and 10 a.m. that day, she was held against her will by Nichols. She said he came home drunk while she was sleeping, began to scream at her, threw multiple items at her and then began to kick and strike her, causing major swelling and bruising to her eye and leg. He was wearing leather work boots while kicking her.
The complaint stated that Nichols then took his belt off and began hitting her. She attempted to flee, but he forced her back to the bed, picked up a hammer and began to swing it toward her, making threats that he would kill her if she tried to leave, according to the complaint.
The victim said Nichols forced her to undress and sexually assaulted her.
When police interviewed Nichols, he admitted to “roughing up” the victim, causing the bruising, swinging the hammer and sexually assaulting her, the complaint stated.
Nichols was arraigned Nov. 13 before District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to jail in lieu of $350,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Dec. 1.