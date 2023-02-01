Ridgway Public Library

Rachel Keller is the director of the Ridgway Public Library.

RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Public Library has embarked on an ambitious project, which includes updating the entire three floors of the building and adding an indoor/outdoor space for summer programs.

Library Director Rachel Keller, who was hired in March of 2021, noted the poor condition of the library overall, and set to work immediately by creating committees, writing for all available grants and advertising for bids. They were able to obtain grant funding of more than $200,000, plus additional money from the Stackpole Hall Foundation, and work began last year. Various fundraisers will still be held during the year to raise money to cover daily operating expenses.

