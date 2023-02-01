RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Public Library has embarked on an ambitious project, which includes updating the entire three floors of the building and adding an indoor/outdoor space for summer programs.
Library Director Rachel Keller, who was hired in March of 2021, noted the poor condition of the library overall, and set to work immediately by creating committees, writing for all available grants and advertising for bids. They were able to obtain grant funding of more than $200,000, plus additional money from the Stackpole Hall Foundation, and work began last year. Various fundraisers will still be held during the year to raise money to cover daily operating expenses.
The year 2022 marked the 100th anniversary of the library being located at 329 Center St., a Hyde-Murphy building once belonging to the Hall family. Kate Hall had offered the home to the Ridgway Free Library Association in 1919, and in 1922 it was opened as a library.
The outdoor gardens were created last summer and are almost complete, and a conservatory compatible with the style and age of the library building was constructed next to the gardens. Both of these will be utilized during summer library programs this year. Raised garden beds were built last fall, and the plan is to work with the Master Gardener Program to hold classes and get a community garden started this year. Walkways and covered porches on the side of the building which had been unused for years were given safety upgrades and railings, and now offer a shaded place for library patrons to sit and read during the warm months.
“The third floor of the building is about the size of the entire downstairs area, but it has been closed since the 1920s," Keller said. "There are two offices up there and an extra bathroom that still has the original wood toilet. It’s a beautiful space, but it needs completely gutted. We want to open it up as a research room, and we want to work collaboratively with the (Elk County) Historical Society."
Now that interior renovations have begun, the library will be closed one weekend every month, but “Take-and-Make craft kits” will be available in the lobby every Friday for youth, and “Teen Takes,” available for grades 6-12, will be available in the lobby on the first day of each month, said Keller.
The Ridgway Public Library Book Club is for anyone 18 years or older, and will meet on Feb. 15 at 4:30 p.m. Story Time takes place in the Children’s Room several times a week.
These programs along with many that are still in the planning stages, will offer a variety of interesting things for patrons of the Ridgway Public Library to enjoy while the restoration of the building continues.