WASHINGTON — U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson, Pa.-15, Suzanne Bonamici, Ore.-01, Brad Finstad, Minn.-01, and Derek Kilmer, Wash.-06, Wednesday introduced the Creating Opportunities to Thrive and Advance Act (COTA) to expand career counseling programs and allow for public outreach.
The bill amends Title II of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) to bolster career guidance for adult learners. Importantly, the bill allows Title II funds to be used — for the first time — to create public outreach through Public Service Announcements, social media campaigns, job fairs and other means to educate the public on workforce development programs.
“I fully support programs that provide learners with career-ready skills,” said Rep. Thompson, co-chair of the bipartisan House Career and Technical Education Caucus. “We must be able to tell the public about the resources available to them. This bill allows for public service announcements and other advertisements to inform adult learners about workforce development programs and high-quality career counseling. Increased awareness into career choices and programs will lead individuals down the pathway of success and into high-quality, family-sustaining jobs.”
WIOA, which was enacted in 2014, is the primary law governing federal workforce development programs. The law is designed to enhance our nation’s public workforce system, get Americans of all ages into high-quality jobs, and help employers hire and retain skilled workers. Title II of WIOA authorizes education services to assist adults in improving basic skills like literacy, completing secondary education and transitioning to the workforce or postsecondary education.
“We need to ensure that communicating with learners about career opportunities is as seamless as possible. This legislation empowers leaders of adult education programs to connect learners to high-quality career and technical education (CTE) programs that lead to in-demand, high-wage jobs and careers,” said ACRE Executive Director LeAnn Curry. “Raising public awareness of CTE opportunities is critical to maintaining strong communities and meeting local economic demands for a skilled workforce. ACTE is grateful for Congressman “GT” Thompson, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Congressman Derek Kilmer and Congressman Brad Finstad for their leadership in introducing this bill, and we look forward to working in support of its passage.”