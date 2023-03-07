Sen. Doug Mastriano

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the MAGA firebrand who lost the Pennsylvania governor's race last year by double digits, is considering running for U.S. Senate in 2024, according to an article published Tuesday in Politico.

"What do you do with a movement of 2.2 million?" he told Politico in an interview, referring to the number of people who voted for him in his unsuccessful bid against Democrat Josh Shapiro. "We're keeping it alive."

