Across the country, the fallen were honored with military salutes, flyovers, and parades, over the weekend.
Smethport held their annual Memorial Day exercises with memorial salutes in East Smethport and Rosehill Cemetery, a parade, and an honored speaker, Rev. Frank Eppley.
Decorated Vietnam veteran, who served during the Tet Offensive, Purple Heart recipient and Bronze Star with V for Valor awardee, Eppley delivered a message of recognition and honor to the crowd on Monday.
To make the ultimate sacrifice — what does that actually mean?
It means to lay down a life for another person, sometimes, one or many not known to you. Hundreds of thousands of men and women have taken an oath to “...support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic…” and in doing so, have lost their lives in service to this nation.
Alvin Loveless, president of the day, opened the courthouse presentation, following the parade through Smethport, and asked those in attendance, to “not only remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the good of this great nation, but to truly reflect on their great legacy. There has been no other nation on Earth whose sacrifice has been greater than ours…paid a higher price for the freedom of others.”
Smethport American Legion Post 138 member and member of the Smethport Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 2497, where he also serves as chaplain. Eppley is a life member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 519, Brookville.
Eppley, took to the podium at the top of the courthouse steps, he explained that he has given many talks and presentations to and about veterans and “about those who have fallen in service to our country. So, I got to thinking that every Memorial Day, we decorate the graves of our honored dead, bring out the school band, hold a parade, put flags on the cemetery graves of fallen comrades, lay a wreath at the monument at the county courthouse building,” he said. He added that a 21-gun salute and “Taps” are part of the day before going home to spend time with family and friends.
Then the question, “But, what do we do to keep alive the memory of the sacrifice of our honored dead for the other 364 days?” asked Eppley.
He asked, boldly and with a deep voice projecting down the main street of Smethport, “How do we honor them when the school band goes home, the honor guard cleans their rifles, the wreath wilts, and the flags marking the graves are taken down?”
He answered: “We honor them through tributes such as the Missing Man Table at the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. By reflecting on those who are still Missing in Action or Prisoners of War.
Other actions, not just at home, but on the very spot where they gave their lives, I’m talking about the Battlefield Cross — the helmet resting on top of an inverted rifle, stuck in the ground with boots placed in front, dog tags hanging from the rifle — on the battlefield, members of the unit can come to this memorial and pay their final respects.”
This is why Smethport is gathered, he said, to honor those fallen heroes, those who died while serving, or otherwise have not made it home yet.
As Rev. Maxwell Simms gave the invocation, he read from a devotional which had originally been distributed to the soldiers of the Bucktails in 1861. The 162 year old prayer speaks of nothing more than the thanks to God for the life He has bestowed on all men, and that they, in turn, will praise Him in more than words but in their actions as well.
As Simms finished the prayer from long ago, and before he asked the audience to bow their heads, he spoke of the sacrifice military members have made and its relation to that of the Bible. Quoting the book of John, chapter three, verse 16, he said, ““For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Eppley’s presentation asked, “I wonder if our fallen comrades see our efforts to honor them today.”