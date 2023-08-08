COUDERSPORT — Penn College has scheduled information sessions for their full-time program where graduates earn a certificate in Practical Nursing and are eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam for licensure (LPN).
The sessions are scheduled for Aug. 10 and Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Penn College/Wellsboro, 22 Walnut St., and will be available live via Zoom at the Potter County Education Council’s Coudersport office at 5 Water St. Registration is required.
The program is scheduled for Wellsboro and Coudersport, with students graduating approximately one year from the Sept. 11 start. A second program will begin in Wellsboro only in January 2024.
Qualified nursing instructors provide classroom instruction in theory and nursing skills. Affiliation with UPMC allows for clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole. Other local healthcare affiliates are also utilized.
For more information and to register, call Marie Van Ess at (570) 724-7703.