KANE — A Port Allegany man was jailed following an arraignment early Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot his son.
Roy Nickerson Jr., 46, of Lower Portage Road, is charged with terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a third-degree misdemeanor.
At 10:31 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a call of shots fired in an active domestic at Nickerson’s residence, where Nickerson allegedly threatened to shoot his son. Once on the scene, police learned no shots had been fired, but a firecracker had been thrown, according to the criminal complaint.
The son said he went outside to smoke, and when he went to enter, the door was locked. He knocked for his father to let him in, but Nickerson instead yelled, “If you don’t leave, I’m going to (expletive) shoot you,” the complaint stated. Immediately after that, he heard a loud bang from inside the residence which he believed was gunfire. He told police he ran to the shed to seek shelter, explaining he knew there were guns in the house, and he feared for his life, the complaint read.
Nickerson told police he was involved in a verbal altercation with his son and threw a firework at the rear door,
Nickerson was arraigned early Wednesday by District Judge Dave Engman in Kane, and was remanded to jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. He is scheduled for Central Court June 29.