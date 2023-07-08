No one hurt when PSP vehicle struckCOUDERSPORT — No one was injured in a June 30 accident when a woman backed her sport-utility vehicle into a Coudersport-based state police SUV in Genesee Township, Potter County.
At 11:56 a.m. June 30, on North Genesee Street at its intersection with Main Street, an SUV driven by Janet Talbett, 66, of Whitesville, N.Y., was parked off the south shoulder when it backed into the southbound travel lane, without seeing the state police SUV, which was operated by Rocky Owens, 28, of Coudersport, police said.
Talbett’s SUV struck the police vehicle in the passenger side toward the rear of the vehicle. There was no damage to the state police vehicle and minor damage to Talbett’s. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Talbett was cited for limitations on backing.
One minor injury reported when car strikes deerCOUDERSPORT — One passenger had suspected minor injuries when a car with four passengers struck a deer on Route 155 in Keating Township, Potter County, at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday.
Coudersport-based state police said a car driven by William Strait, 52, of Bradford, was traveling north on Route 155 when a deer entered the road and was struck by the car, causing major damage to the car.
One passenger, a 16-year-old male from Eldred, was suspected to have a minor injury, but refused medical transport.
Assisting police were Austin Volunteer Ambulance and a towing company.