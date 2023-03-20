PASSING SNOWPLOW DAMAGES MIRROR
RIDGWAY — At 2:45 p.m. on March 15, troopers were dispatched to U.S. Route 219 (Boot Jack Road) in Ridgway Township, Elk County for a report of a minor traffic accident involving a Commonwealth plow and a commercial freightliner.
According to the state police report, a plow driven by Richard J. Szczotka, 59, of Ridgway, was traveling south. The plow attempted to pass a semi-truck, driven by Robert Schrader, 54, of Mercer, in the left travel lane and hit the driver’s side mirror, causing minor damage.
The report indicated that neither driver sustained injury and both were wearing seat belts. The plow driver received a warning about overtaking a vehicle on the left.
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES: STOLEN ROAD SIGN
RIDGWAY — Pennsylvania State Police report they responded on Feb. 25 at 7:50 a.m. to residence for a report of a stolen road sign.
A 75-year-old, unnamed victim reported that a blue road sign for “Benny Ln.” was taken from the area near the intersection with Cleveland Street, per the police report.
Troopers indicate that the investigation is ongoing in Jay Township, Elk County.
NO INJURIES IN ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER
RIDGWAY — Police from the Ridgway-based state police responded to a one vehicle accident at 6:01 p.m. on March 3, on Route 555 near Summerson Road in Benezette Township, Elk County.
The report stated that a vehicle driven by Emma C. Moore, 22, of Pittsburgh, was traveling east but while negotiating a right hand curve, lost control. The vehicle left the lane of travel and rolled over just off the roadway on the eastbound berm, according to police.
Neither Moore, nor her passenger, Anna E. Hladio, 18, of Bradford Woods, was injured. The report stated Moore had been wearing a lap belt, while Hladio was wearing a lap and shoulder belt.
Moore was charged for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.