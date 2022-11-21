MEDINA, Minn. (TNS) — Polaris Industries has recalled 138,000 snowmobiles because the fuel tank may burst and start a fire.
According to the commission, Polaris “has received 30 reports of fuel tank bursting, including 16 incidents of fire and one report of a second-degree burn.”
The recall includes Polaris Matryx model years 2021-23, Axys model years 2015-22 and some Pro-Ride 2013 and 2014 models.
The snowmobiles were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from October 2011 through August 2022 for between $5,300 and $21,500.
Owners of the recalled snowmobiles are encouraged to stop using them and contact Polaris or an authorized deal to have the fuel tank assembly replaced for free. If the vehicle needs to be moved, Polaris recommends making sure the fuel tank is full. If not, the tank should be filled with fresh gasoline.
For more information, contact Polaris Industries at (800) 765-2747, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday; or go to the website and click on “Off-Road Safety Recalls” under the safety menu at the top of the page.