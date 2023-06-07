EMPORIUM — Before renovations begin at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits (FW&GS) at 54 E. Fourth St., Emporium, Cameron County, all in-store wines, spirits and accessories will be 10% off during regular business hours from Tuesday, June 6, through Saturday, June 10, when the store will temporarily close at 6 p.m.
“Our store in Emporium – which bills itself as ‘the heart of the Pennsylvania Wilds’ – is another one of the most remote in our network,” explained PLCB executive director Michael Demko. “While we expect our customers will greatly appreciate renovations, including the new flooring, shelving, checkout counter and paint, we must close the store to complete the improvements.
“To make up for the inconvenience of this temporary inaccessibility in Emporium, we will offer a 10% off sale in the days leading up to the closing,” Demko continued. “We had a similar situation in April when we renovated our store in Kane, McKean County. Customers in Kane responded positively to that sale.”
Because the PLCB expedited Kane renovations, that Fine Wine & Good Spirits was closed for only 10 days (April 23 through May 2).
The PLCB is hoping to reopen the Emporium store in late June.
During the renovation project, customers are encouraged to shop for wines, spirits and accessories at these FW&GS locations:
- St. Marys Plaza, 832 S. St. Marys Rd., St. Marys.
- 66 W. Mill St., Port Allegany
Store hours and additional locations can be found at FWGS.com Customers can also shop on this website and have items conveniently shipped to a home or business, free of charge if the order is more than $99. Customers who prefer to shop in person can find additional locations and store hours online as well.
