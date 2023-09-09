HARRISBURG (TNS) — The state is no closer to giving Pitt its proposed $166 million for fiscal 2024 than it was in June when a funding bill failed to pass the House, and lawmakers say the issue is snarled by other ongoing budget disagreements.
“Nothing has changed since they conducted their last vote,” Sen Jay Costa, D-Allegheny and the Democratic minority leader, said on Thursday.
Mr. Costa said an effort is underway to force talks between the parties next week.
While Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed into law a $45.45 billion spending bill, small but prominent initiatives within it remain unfunded because separate pieces of enabling legislation are needed. Republicans and Democrats have been unable to agree on those.
Measures that send state money to Pitt, Temple, Penn State and Lincoln universities are unusual in that they must pass by a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate, rather than a simple majority. The Pitt funding bill failed in a 117-86 vote in the House on June 26.
Another attempt to pass the bill in the House is unlikely before Sept. 26, its next scheduled session day. The last time it held a voting session in Harrisburg was July 7.
State Rep. Rob Mercuri, R-Allegheny and the top Republican on the Higher Education subcommittee, said consideration of funding for the four “state-related” schools is caught up in talks on other budget matters. The Democratic chairwoman of the same subcommittee, Rep. MaryLouise Issacson of Philadelphia, said essentially the same thing.
The General Assembly, she said, must pass the separate pieces of enabling legislation known as “code bills” so unfunded initiatives, including Level Up money for financially strapped school districts, can move forward.
“There are a lot of negotiations that need to be had, and we really need to be focusing on things that were in the General Operating budget,” Ms. Issacson said.
In 2018-19, Pitt received about $151.4 million, and in each of the four subsequent years it received $154.9 million. Mr. Shapiro this year proposed an increase to $165.8 million, including about $3.6 million for rural education outreach.
Pitt’s posted 2023-24 tuition rate for out-of-state students at the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences is $38,250, and the in-state rate is $20,154.
In a statement, Pitt spokesperson Jared Stonesifer said the school values the support from the state over the past 60 years, and “we are optimistic the legislature will extend this partnership.” Mr. Stonesifer said the annual tuition discount for in-state undergraduate students is about $16,000.
Of that amount, about $9,000 comes from the state.
Mr. Costa said he believed the key to getting a Pitt funding bill through the Legislature is overcoming objections by Republicans in the House. In June, all 86 no votes came from Republicans.
Mr. Mercuri said lawmakers need to see “more accountability and more transparency on where those dollars are being spent.” Specifically, he said, lawmakers “need to understand why tuition continues to climb significantly.”
Beyond that, he said, higher education in Pennsylvania must undergo reform. As an example of an innovative idea, he cited a recent announcement by Geneva College that starting next year, eligible students from families with incomes of less than $70,000 will pay no tuition.
In addition, Mr. Mercuri pointed to a proposal to give the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency more money — it currently receives relatively little in comparison to state-related schools — thus ensuring state money would go to “a broader swath of schools.”
Leading up to the late-June vote on Pitt funding, there was growing friction between Rep. Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery and the Democratic majority leader, and Republican leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County. Mr. Cutler said the Democrats — who at the time had a 102-101 advantage in the chamber — had not shared their budget priorities, and so Republicans had no clear idea of the overall spending picture. Mr. Bradford accused Republicans of using students as a negotiating tool and said it was time to pass the university funding bills.
A massive rift opened in early July when Mr. Shapiro, a Democrat, announced he would line-time veto $100 million in the spending bill for a proposed voucher-style scholarship program to let students in low-performing public schools attend private ones. Mr. Shapiro had previously supported the concept, which is popular with Republicans, and they accused him of going back on a deal. Mr. Shapiro disputed that accusation.
Mr. Shapiro’s signing of the $45.45 billion spending bill allowed the state to start pushing out most of the money earmarked for 2023-24. Programs on hold until Mr. Shapiro and lawmakers can agree on “code bills” include Level Up, $10 million for a student-teacher stipend program, and the Whole-Home Repairs program, which gives out income-dependent grants for home repair.
Some of the items were covered in code bills passed by the Senate last week. But Ms. Issacson said the items that were in those bills included “controversial things that are non-starters for my caucus.”