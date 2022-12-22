Larry Krasner

 The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says the charges on which he is to be tried before the Pennsylvania Senate next month in a Republican-led attempt to impeach and remove him from office are improper, not supported by evidence, and should be dismissed.

Those arguments and others were outlined in Krasner's formal response to the articles of impeachment filed against him, which were accepted by the upper chamber last month after the state House approved them in a party-line vote. Legislators pursuing impeachment have accused Krasner of enacting policies that have fueled the city's shooting crisis, obstructing a legislative committee investigating his office, and other offenses.

