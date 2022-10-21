HARRISBURG (TNS) — The more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians granted student loan forgiveness under President Joe Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan will come away with up to $614 left in their pocket after paying their state taxes.

The plan’s loan forgiveness of up to $20,000 will not be treated as income subject to state taxes in Pennsylvania. It also is not subject to federal taxes.

