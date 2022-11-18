MIDDLETOWN — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Clearfield County sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash Corner$ Scratch-Off. Walmart, 100 Supercenter Drive, Clearfield, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1,000,000 Cash Corner$ is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

