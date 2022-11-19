OIL CITY — With periods of possible intense snow in the weekend forecast for portions of the northwest region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 1 is urging motorists to use caution while driving and avoid traveling whenever possible during severe weather conditions.

“Our crews are prepared to work throughout the weekend as the weather dictates. Those plans include shifting resources and employees among the counties as needed,” said Doug Schofield, PennDOT assistant district executive — maintenance. “Salt, anti-skid and other materials are in good supply in the region, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties. Crews will be working around the clock, as needed, to keep the roads safe and passable.”

