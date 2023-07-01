CYCLONE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) McKean County Maintenance announced Friday the following work schedule for the week of July 3 – July 7, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
PennDOT’s Mckean County Maintenance has planned sign repairs and upgrades, bridge repairs and mowing on various State Routes throughout the County. Patching work will be done on State Route 2001, Clermont-Wilcox Road. Crack sealing has been scheduled on State Route 6 from East Smethport to Port Allegany. Pipe flushing will be done on State Route 44, Ceres Road and State Route 1006, McCrae Brook Road.
Additional work doing shoulder cutting will be done on State Route 46, Farmers Valley; State Route 446 from Eldred to Farmers Valley; and on State Route 155 from Eldred to Turtlepoint. Ditching will be done on State Route 1002, Champlin Hill Road and State Route 246, Looker Mountain Trail. Pipe trench patching will be done on State Route 1006, McCrae Brook Road and State Route 1015, Columbia Hill Road.
The following work is scheduled to be completed by L.C. Whitford, weather permitting:
A bridge replacement on State Route 1011, Barnum Road. The detour in that area has been lifted; however, the contractor will be utilizing flaggers during work hours to control the flow of traffic.
Patriot Tree Surgeons will be completing tree trimming on State Route 346, West Washington Street. They will be utilizing flaggers during work hours to control the flow of traffic while trimming.
For more information, visit www.penndot.gov or call (814) 465-7754.
District 2 is hiring for a variety of positions, including CDL Operators, Mechanics, and Highway Maintenance Workers. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.