RIDGWAY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Elk County Maintenance announced its Aug. 7-11 work schedule, weather permitting.
PennDOT has scheduled bridge repair on State Route 1008 (West Creek-Rathburn), seal coat on state routes 555 (Weedville to Dents Run) and 2004 (Quehanna Highway) and pipe-trench restoration in various aureus along State Route 948.
Motorists can “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.