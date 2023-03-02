UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State has established a publicly available environmental monitoring network to provide enhanced surveillance of atmospheric and soil conditions across Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Environmental Monitoring Network currently consists of 17 stations, with plans soon to more than double that number to 50 stations across the commonwealth. The network consists of monitoring equipment located at Penn State campuses and research facilities, state parks, and airports around the state.
The expanded network will site many stations at K-12 school campuses across the state and, through a collaboration with Greencastle-Antrim school district, STEM curriculum is being developed that will get real-time environmental data into classrooms.
The long-term goal is to have one station in every county, according to Paul Heinemann, professor of agricultural and biological engineering, who along with David Stensrud, department head and professor of meteorology and atmospheric science, and Scott Richardson, research professor of meteorology and atmospheric science, is spearheading development of the network. Pennsylvania state climatologist Kyle Imhoff is leading the data-distribution efforts that connect the data to the users.
High-quality weather networks have demonstrated clear value to agriculture, public safety, energy utilities, K-12 education and university research for many states, Heinemann noted.
“They provide real-time data highly valued by the National Weather Service and emergency managers, and we are pleased to bring this service to Pennsylvania,” he said. “The network will fill gaps in our knowledge of current weather and water conditions in Pennsylvania and thereby help make agricultural producers more efficient, provide for public safety, improve water quality, and enhance education and research at Penn State and across the commonwealth.”
Each station is solar powered with battery backup and transmits one-minute measurements in real-time via a cell modem connection. Stations measure air temperature and relative humidity, wind speed and direction, solar radiation, air pressure, rainfall, and feature an environmental camera that shows local conditions (see images at https://climate.met.psu.edu/features/pemn_images/). In addition, measurements of soil moisture, soil temperature and electrical conductivity are made at depths of about 2 inches and 20 inches.
Stations at four Penn State agricultural research extension centers also measure air temperature and relative humidity at about 33 feet, wind speed and direction at about 33 feet, and snow accumulation. The second measurement height at about 33 feet (10 meters) allows for estimates of surface sensible heat flux to be made at these locations.
To access the Pennsylvania Environmental Monitoring Network, go to The Pennsylvania State Climatologist website at http://climate.met.psu.edu/data/ida/, and choose “PEMN” from the “Select a Network” pulldown at the top of the page.
A collaboration between the Department of Meteorology and Atmospheric Science in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences and the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Penn State, the network has already proven to be a valuable data source. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, using a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is expected to fund future expansion of the Pennsylvania Environmental Monitoring Network as part of its IFLOWS network, which will further enhance the benefits of the network for the citizens of the commonwealth.
Network managers are also exploring a partnership with Penn State Extension.