STATE COLLEGE (TNS) — Hundreds of people protested on Penn State’s campus Monday evening, where an event that drew outrage from students and community members was set to be held but canceled at the last minute due to “the threat of escalating violence.”
The Centre Daily Times reported that at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, more than a dozen police officers were already stationed around the Thomas Building, including eight Pennsylvania State Police troopers on horseback. In addition to Penn State police, officers from State College, Patton Township, Bellefonte and Spring Township were also on the scene.
A presentation titled “Stand Back & Stand By” was scheduled for 8 p.m. in the Thomas Building. It was to feature Gavin McInnes, founder of the all-male Proud Boys, which is designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group, and self-proclaimed professional troll Alex Stein, whose podcast was banned from YouTube for violating hate speech guidelines.
”Just to be clear, this is a nonviolent protest,” one speaker — wearing a blue hoodie and blue handkerchief covering the mouth — told the crowd with a megaphone early on.
Just after 6 p.m., more than 100 people were in the crowd. By 6:45 p.m., it had grown to several hundred.
Here’s a look at what happened:
• Stein appeared at the protest and attempted to agitate the crowd. After the crowd initially swarmed around him, yelling “Whose campus? Our campus,” the crowd relocated by 6:30 p.m. and largely stopped engaging with him.
• By 6:40 p.m., police broke up at least one scuffle, with the officers on mounted patrol clearing that area.
• At about 6:50 p.m., several men with faces covered and dressed in all black began to antagonize the crowd and one sprayed the crowd. One person from the crowd asked the man if he was a Proud Boy; he responded by giving a Nazi salute.
• Just after 7 p.m., university police issued an alert calling the crowd at the Thomas Building an “unlawful disturbance.” People were told to leave the area or be subject to arrest.
• At about 7:20 p.m., Penn State announced the “Stand Back & Stand By” event has been canceled due to “the threat of escalating violence.” Demonstrations turned violent when protesters and police officers were pepper sprayed, the university wrote in a news release. Pepper spray was not discharged by law enforcement, university police later tweeted.
• At about 7:45 p.m., a smaller crowd — but at least more 200 people — marched on Pollock Road.
• At about 8:10 p.m., more than 100 people were still around Thomas Building, though chanting had ceased.
• At 8:30 p.m. a large police presence, including mounted police, remained on the scene, surrounding the Thomas Building.
• By 8:50 p.m., less than 50 people were still on scene.
While the university denounced the event, it was steadfast in asserting that it could not cancel it because of free speech rights. Because the university is largely public, and because a recognized student organization — Uncensored America — invited the speakers as all such organizations are permitted to do, the university has said it cannot make exceptions to its own rules because it finds the speakers’ rhetoric “hateful and discriminatory.”
Incitement to violence, however, is one of the few exceptions to the First Amendment.
In a release announcing the cancellation, Penn State said it has made it clear that the views and speech of McInnes and Stein are “abhorrent” and do not align with university values.
”We have encouraged peaceful protest, and, while protest is an acceptable means of expression, it becomes unacceptable when it obstructs the basic exchange of ideas. Such obstruction is a form of censorship, no matter who initiates it or for what reasons,” the release stated.
”The University expects that people engaging in expressive activity will demonstrate civility, concern for the safety of persons and property, respect for University activities and for those who may disagree with their message, and will comply with University rules.”
”The climate in our nation has been polarized for quite some time. On campuses across the country, violence is proliferating and individuals are being intimidated and even harmed. This must stop.”