Gavin McInnes

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

 Getty Images/TNS

STATE COLLEGE (TNS) — Hundreds of people protested on Penn State’s campus Monday evening, where an event that drew outrage from students and community members was set to be held but canceled at the last minute due to “the threat of escalating violence.”

The Centre Daily Times reported that at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, more than a dozen police officers were already stationed around the Thomas Building, including eight Pennsylvania State Police troopers on horseback. In addition to Penn State police, officers from State College, Patton Township, Bellefonte and Spring Township were also on the scene.

