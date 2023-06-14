DUBOIS — Penn Highlands DuBois announced Monday that William Chinn, FACHE, will be the new president. He succeeds John Sutika, who is retiring on June 30 after a 38-year career with Penn Highlands.
Chinn’s experience as an acute-care hospital administrator for both community and academic hospitals will be an asset to Penn Highlands Healthcare. For the past three years, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Ochsner Health – Baptist Hospital, a 190-bed hospital in New Orleans, La. Previously, he was the president and Chief Operating Officer of Diley Ridge Medical Center, in Canal Winchester, Ohio. The Ohio native also has held business development, strategic planning and management positions at hospitals and health systems throughout that state. In his prior roles, Chinn focused on ensuring the delivery of high-quality care and providing a positive patient experience.
“I believe healthcare is a calling,” said Chinn. “I was raised in a family where my father was a pulmonologist and my mother a nurse. From a very young age, I learned the importance of providing excellent care. I am looking forward to meeting the residents of the communities in this region who come to Penn Highlands DuBois for care.”
Chinn received his Master of Health Services Administration degree from Xavier University, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio. He is a Fellow and Board-certified Hospital Administrator from the American College of Healthcare Executives.