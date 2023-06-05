The Potter County Commissioners held their bimonthly meeting on June 1 and appointed a new member to the Potter County Human Services Advisory Board.
Isaac Musser, Aging Deputy Administrator, requested that the commissioners appoint Thomas Patterson, currently the Children and Youth Administrator, to be appointed to the PCHS Advisory Board with an effective term of three years, May 2023 – May 2026.
In other business, the PCHS, Children and Youth, entered into an agreement for diagnostics. They will contract with Pathways Adolescent Center at the amount of $3,000 for the 2022-23 year. This contract was not part of the 2021-22 year.
A part-time corrections officer will begin work today. The county hired Christopher Tuttle at the request of Warden Angela Milford.
The following personnel have resigned their positions with the county.
Effective Sep. 1, James Kockler, PCHS Director has resigned his position with Potter County
Human Services; effective June 2, Sandra Hoffman, full-time Assistant DRO Director has resigned her position with the Domestic Relations Department; and Kathy Barrett, full-time GIS/Planning/MSAG Secretary/Clerk has resubmitted her resignation to reflect a June 1 effective date, with the GIS/Planning/Community Development Department.
The next meeting of the Potter County Commissioners will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 15.