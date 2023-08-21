KANE — PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship Inc. announced it will hold a grand opening for the PA Wilds Media Lab on Sept. 26.
The public is invited to view the space and learn about the partnerships that made it possible during a grand opening open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at the facility. A formal ribbon cutting ceremony with speakers will take place at 1:30 p.m.
Located at 61 N. Fraley St., 2nd Floor, the PA Wilds Media Lab is one of the first brick-and-mortar facilities operated by the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship. The Media Lab will feature tools, technologies and classroom space to support the nonprofit’s expanding entrepreneurial ecosystem and its regional partnership work. For example, the site will include audio-visual tools and spaces, a product photography room and equipment, workshops and more.
Artisans, small business owners and organizations who are participating in the Wilds Cooperative of PA, a free network that brings together and uplifts Pennsylvania Wilds stakeholders, will be able to utilize these resources and learn from each other in this space.
Following the grand opening, the Media Lab will be open by appointment only during normal business hours Monday through Thursday. A reservation system for using the space will be available at WildsCoPA.org/media-lab.
Renovations to the 5,000-square-foot Media Lab space began in earnest in April 2019, when a Request for Proposals seeking a construction firm was issued. J.A. Luciano & Sons Builders of Bradford was selected for the project. Work began in December 2019; however, workforce and supply chain disruptions during the pandemic delayed the project’s construction timeline and opening.
“The PA Wilds Design Guide for Community Character Stewardship, 2nd Edition, and our PA Wilds Brand Principles were guiding documents for the entire project and helped ensure materials and approaches selected were authentic to the region’s unique character and heritage,” said Ta Enos, PA Wilds Center founder and CEO. “We also worked with local craftsmen and companies to create as much local economic impact as possible. We are incredibly proud of the end result and cannot wait to share it with the region.”
The site of the Media Lab was chosen due to its proximity to key leadership staff at the PA Wilds Center as well as the PA Wilds Conservation Shop at Kinzua Bridge State Park. Situated on the second floor of an older Main Street-type building, the Media Lab renovation serves as an energy-efficiency model for similar enhancements in rural downtowns across the PA Wilds and beyond.
PA Wilds Center contracted with Sixty Foot Films to document the construction process via photographs and video. These materials will be woven together and featured in an interpretive display in the main entry to the Media Lab, which provides access to an elevator via a direct connection to Six&Kane, the adjacent building owned by 63 Fraley Street, LLC, and made possible by an investment by the West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund (WPPSEF).
“Elevators are not common to these old downtown buildings, but it was important to us that this space be accessible to all people,” said Enos. “We were fortunate to have West Penn Power as a partner who was interested in overcoming the same obstacle next door, and we worked closely with them to ensure access to the Media Lab as well. This offers an example for how building owners can collaborate to offer shared accessibility to their upper floors and to create even more economic opportunities for those spaces.”