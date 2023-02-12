UNIONTOWN (TNS) — A teacher in Western Pennsylvania is in hot water after police said they wrapped up a months-long investigation into reports of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to reports, Ashley Thurby Kolesar, a teacher in the Laurel Highlands School District, was arrested and charged with three felonies after police say she had a relationship with a 17-year-old boy. They say she exchanged 6,500 texts with the teen beginning in September of last year and running through January.

