HARRISBURG (TNS) — Gov. Josh Shapiro’s signing of a budget bill last week set the stage for reaching a major bipartisan goal in Harrisburg — ending the use of transportation money to pay for state police — but deep partisan disagreements on other budget issues continue to fester.
While the $45.45 billion spending bill set free money to allow schools and other organizations to continue operating normally in the fiscal year that started July 1, other significant chunks of the spending that Republicans estimate at more than $1 billion remain sequestered until lawmakers can create a budget-related bill with language needed to direct the use of the money.
It appeared questionable late Wednesday whether progress was being made.
At stake is the freeing up of $100 million for the so-called Level Up program and other funds for the Whole-Home Repairs program, school mental health grants, and other much-discussed priorities.
Spokespersons for Rep. Matt Bradford, the House Democratic leader, and Sen. Joe Pittman, the Senate Republican leader, offer conflicting descriptions of what is happening.
“At this time, all parties continue to meet, and House Democrats will return to session to resolve the few remaining budget issues as negotiations are finalized,” said Beth Rementer, spokesperson for Bradford, D-Montgomery.
“Sen. Pittman has had no discussions with Rep. Bradford” since the day the spending bill was signed, said Kate Flessner, spokesperson for Pittman, R-Indiana. “To date, Sen. Pittman has still not received a response to the letter he sent to Rep. Bradford on July 11.”
Republicans control the Senate and Democrats run the House, although the parties’ voting power in that chamber has been tied at 101 since the July 19 resignation of Democratic Rep. Sara Innamorato.
Meanwhile, it appeared to key observers that the budget bill signed by Shapiro would gradually bring an end to the decades-long practice of transferring hundreds of millions of dollars each year out of the Motor License Fund — filled mainly by state gas tax receipts and license fees — to pay for state police.
Instead, Shapiro has said, that money will go directly into road and bridge work.
In 2001-02, the state police received $340 million from the fund. The transfer amount ballooned to about $800 million in 2016-17, drawing heavy criticism. It appeared set to go even higher before lawmakers took action.
The most recent annual transfer was $500 million.
Shapiro said the budget bill sets in motion a series of reductions of $125 million a year in the transfers until they reach zero. Not only will that money help road and bridge repair, the governor said, but it will allow state police to move toward a “stable sustainable funding source for the long-term.”
The longest-serving member of the House, Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Northampton, said the money being transferred out of the fund has been viewed by many as a way to expand road and bridge projects in the state. And Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, said, “We want the state police to be fully funded through other mechanisms.”
The Senate and House are not scheduled to return to session until Sept. 18 and Sept. 26, respectively.
Without votes being taken to pass a so-called “code bill” containing enabling language, the sequestered money for certain programs cannot be released. That was made clear in a memo last week issued by Uri Monson, Shapiro’s budget secretary.
But the factions have sounded different tones.
“Given the House is currently deadlocked at 101-101, with an even number of Republicans and Democrats, it is unclear when legislation may advance,” Flessner said. “The Senate stands ready to return to session and complete the steps necessary to bring this year’s budget to a close as soon as possible.”
Rementer said House Democrats will “continue to strongly advocate for important programs like Whole-Home Repairs, Level Up and the federal funding for adult behavioral mental health.” The latter spending, Rementer said, should be based on recommendations of a mental health commission set up by a law passed last year.
The extra language to push out spending on certain programs is needed “for the state Treasurer to even be able to release money, or to know who to cut checks to, for example,” said Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster and chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Several lawmakers on Wednesday said they had heard talk that perhaps enabling language was not needed for one or more items on Monson’s list. The Democrat-controlled House Education Committee scheduled an informational meeting for Thursday to discuss Level Up, which is on the list.
The program — funded at $100 million in the spending bill — delivers a stream of money independent of the rest of the budget to the 100 most needy school districts in the state.
Sen. Nick Miller, D-Lehigh and a former Allentown school board member, described the program as crucial. He said it “meets the moment in terms of funding for the poorest school districts in the Commonwealth.”
Topper, the top Republican on the House Education Committee, called Level Up a “Band-Aid” until state leaders can put in place a new formula for funding schools, following a court ruling earlier this year that the current system is unconstitutional.
Any push to create enabling language for Level Up, Topper said, should be accompanied by Democratic acceptance of the voucher-style school scholarship program that triggered the biggest break in this year’s budget negotiations.
The so-called Pennsylvania Award for Student Success, or PASS, program would give students in the state’s lowest-performing public schools scholarships so they could attend private ones.
On July 5, Shapiro announced he would line-item veto the $100 million in the spending bill for the program — even though both he and Senate Republicans had pushed for it — because it was clear House Democrats would not accept it and the governor did not want to hold up the budget.
That led to accusations he misled Republicans at the bargaining table — accusations he disputed. Shapiro carried out the line-item veto last week when he signed the rest of the spending bill.
Topper said the PASS program is in its own right “Band-Aid for kids who need help now.” Hence, he said, if Level Up receives money, then PASS should, as well.
