HARRISBURG (TNS) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is reporting another banner sales year.
On Wednesday, the state agency, which oversees all wine and spirit sales in the state, released unaudited financial results for fiscal year 2021-22.
HARRISBURG (TNS) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is reporting another banner sales year.
On Wednesday, the state agency, which oversees all wine and spirit sales in the state, released unaudited financial results for fiscal year 2021-22.
Sales for the year ending June 30, 2022 totaled $3.02 billion, including liquor and sales taxes, reaching $109.9 million or 3.8% more than the prior year.
The agency said it marks the first time gross wine and spirit sales have topped more than $3 billion. For comparison, sales in the 2020-21 fiscal year totaled $2.91 billion.
Net income for the most recent fiscal year totaled $330.9 million, which was $66 million or 25% higher than the prior year, the agency reported.
In a press release, the board said the net income increase is due to decreased overall operating expenses and reductions in long-term liabilities.
Contributions to state and local governments and other local beneficiaries totaled $839.3 million for the fiscal year — $30.7 million to the Pennsylvania State Police for liquor control enforcement efforts; $10.7 million in local sales taxes to Philadelphia and Allegheny counties; $2.7 million in licensing fees returned to local municipalities; and $6.6 million to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.
Contributions to the General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services, totaled $786 million — $431.3 million in liquor tax; $169.7 million in state sales tax; and $185.1 million in cash transfers.
Additionally, the PLCB authorized about $2 million in grants in fiscal year 2021-22 in support of Pennsylvania’s beer and wine industries. It also awarded nearly $1.4 million in alcohol education grants during the year to reduce underage and dangerous drinking.
The news comes as the LCB is hosting a 50% clearance sale on more than 3,200 wines and liquors.
©2022 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
