East Palestine site

Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 4.

 Getty Images/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — About 40% of the hundreds of thousands of railroad freight cars that roll through Pennsylvania annually carry hazardous materials, a rail industry official told lawmakers Monday, but the U.S. Constitution prevents the state from setting comprehensive rules for how they operate.

The testimony at a state Senate Transportation Committee hearing on the catastrophic Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, came on the same day another committee scheduled a possible vote on issuing a subpoena to the CEO of Norfolk Southern, operator of the derailed train.

