PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — The state legislators who were expected to lead the impeachment trial of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday that they will appeal a recent Commonwealth Court ruling that described the effort to remove Krasner from office as legally unsound.

State Rep. Tim Bonner, a Republican who represents parts of Mercer and Butler counties, said during a news conference that the court had "clearly misinterpreted the impeachment proceedings against Mr. Krasner," and failed to consider what he believed to be clear evidence of "misbehavior in office," the required legal standard to oust an elected official.

