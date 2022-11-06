Four deer

Antlerless whitetail deer in McKean County.

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Deer hunting in Pennsylvania got a little easier, and it has nothing to do with regulations or firearms.

About three weeks until Pennsylvania's firearm deer season, Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law Thursday a state Senate bill that will enable hunters to buy antlerless deer licenses wherever hunting licenses are sold, including over the internet. Previously doe tags could be purchased only from individual county treasurers' offices by postal mail or in person.

