Body cameras are being purchased for some Pennsylvania State Department of Corrections staffers to wear when they conduct searches of visitors and staff going into state prisons or community corrections centers, starting next year.

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Body cameras will soon begin to be worn by state corrections department employees who work outside state prisons and community corrections centers to halt contraband from entering those secured facilities.

A $90,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, along with matching funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, will be used to buy 45 cameras and associated accessories, video storage and training, according to the state department. The purchase is pending with plans to begin having staff wear the cameras in the first quarter of next year.

