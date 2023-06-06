SHINGLEHOUSE — Erich Zaun, principal Oswayo Valley Middle/High School, has announced that the following students, grades seven through 12, have been named to the Honor Roll for the fourth nine-week grading period at the Oswayo Valley Middle/High School. Students named to the High Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93% or above; while those on the Honor Roll have averaged 87% or above.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
GRADE 12: Alexandria Bechelli, Jadyn Brabham, Makenzie Good, Karielle Johnston, Avaree Kellert, Trinity Lundy, Ella Malogrino, Sean McKean, Lexie Stilson, John Wylie;
GRADE 11: Nikolas Bonney, Khloe Carpenter, Olivia Cook, Hannah Cudzil, Madelynn Evingham, Maddison Gietler, Mallory Goodliff, Elexis Hagans, Alexis Kemp, Laci Miller-Geiger, Oai Linh Nguyen, Praylan Perkins, Lily Stedman, Holden Turek;
GRADE 10: Charlotte Austin-Keech, Abram Cook, Layken Enty, Landon Flurschutz, Lauren Hedges, Sophia Komenda, Chloe Metcalf, Phinyaphat Senanooch, Madison Taylor, Rylee Thompson, Brooke Voorhees, Eva West;
GRADE 9: Lucas Dickerson, Trevor Miller, John Mix, Soi Sang Nguyen, Rachel Rathbun, Mia Shaffer, Wynter Turek;
GRADE 8: Elizabeth Freeman;
GRADE 7: Landon Enty, Bowen Taylor, Reese Thompson.
HONOR ROLL
GRADE 12: Chris Clarke, Victoria Johnson, Jillian Maurer;
GRADE 11: Naomi Mix;
GRADE 10: Maddison Austin, Addison Bechelli, Jadyn Fleischman, MaKenna Manning, Shayden Mesler, Kael Parrish, Aidan Resig, Danielle Williams;
GRADE 9: Braiden Bachand, Jude Colbey, KayLynn George, Luke Karr, Dain Lyons, Ridge Mesler, Kole Parrish, Lachlan Tabacheck;
GRADE 8: Ella Bee, Travis Coriaty;
GRADE 7: Evalyn Abdo, Colden Bryant, Kaitlynn Costello, Olivia Fetzer, Triton Mascho, Porter Phillips, Jessica Pitts, Ainsley Tabacheck.