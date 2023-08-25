Workforce Solutions for North Central PA will host Family-School Connections, a Zoom meeting for parents, students, teachers and community 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14.
The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87993178948.
The event features tips to strengthen partnerships with the school community; strategies to help children deal with everyday stress; and opportunities to collaborate with community.
Guest speakers will include Angela Chew from the Dickinson Center discussing mental health services from within the school and Shelbie Benjamin, St. Marys Area High School counselor, reviewing tips to strengthen partnerships in the school community.
The event is one of a four-part series to help inform parents and students of the opportunities in the region. Other events in this series include: Empowerment and Informed Choices on Nov. 16, Alternatives to College: Local Employment Opportunities on Jan. 11; and Local Post-Secondary Education Opportunities on March 14. All meetings are 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and use the same Zoom link. Seating is limited to the first 100 guests.
For more information call (814) 245-1835.