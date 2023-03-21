PITTSBURGH (TNS) — President Joe Biden has nominated a longtime assistant U.S. Attorney to become the top prosecutor in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Eric G. Olshan has served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Pennsylvania for more than six years. The district covers 25 counties in the western half of the state and stretches from the Pittsburgh area north to Erie and as far east as Altoona.

