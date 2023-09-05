OLEAN, N.Y. — Andrew Brodie, of Salamanca, was awarded a scholarship by the Olean Kennel Club.
A graduate of Salamanca High School, Brodie now attends the SUNY of Fredonia with a major in biology/pre veterinary medicine. He has been involved in animal rescue at Almost Home Animal Sanctuary in Little Valley and Empire Animal Rescue (EARS) in Salamanca. His plans are to complete his undergraduate studies, and then go to veterinary school with the aim of starting a practice near his home town in Cattaraugus County.
Each year the Olean Kennel Club awards a scholarship to students enrolled in or continuing their studies in veterinary medicine, veterinary tech programs, pre-vet or other pet related fields of study. The scholarship is offered in memory of Olean kennel Club members who were supporters of animal causes and have since passed. It is given in their loving memory. The scholarship is available to residents of McKean County, Potter County, both in Pennsylvania, and Cattaraugus County and Allegany County in New York.