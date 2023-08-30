On Sept. 11, 2001, America was brought together by tragedy. It is important to remember what happened and the lives of those who were lost, to share experiences with others, and to teach younger generations about this day.
Across the web, there are lessons and calls to action regarding the 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance. For those looking to take action and serve others, https://americorps.gov/serve/volunteer/911-day offers a search tab to find volunteer opportunities matching geographic, skills and age listings.
Teaching those who are too young to remember the event is a tough job. The U.S. Department of Defense helps visitors explore what happened at the Pentagon and how those who died there have been remembered. A photo album of those lost is included at https://www.defense.gov/Multimedia/Experience/Pentagon-Memorial/
The 9/11 Memorial & Museum honors those who were killed in the 2001 and 1993 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. The Digital Learning Experience Archives is a place to begin and can be found at https://www.911memorial.org/learn/students-and-teachers/DLE-archives
Closer to home, in Shanksville, students, teachers and others can register to attend Teach to Remember 9/11, a virtual event, at https://www.nps.gov/flni/teach-2-remember.htm to learn more about Flight 93.
The day after the tragedy, newspapers across the country printed the American flag and residents quickly put them in their windows as a sign of unity, pride and patriotism. This year, Wreaths Across America (WAA) invites all Americans to Wave the Flag from 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 12 alongside volunteers, Gold Star families, veterans, first responders and their families who will participate in the national flag-waving event intended to recapture the American pride and unity felt Sept. 12, 2001.
According to the WAA press release, “The event will be hosted live on WAA’s official Facebook page and broadcast over Wreaths Across America Radio. The broadcasts will include interviews and stories from volunteers, supporters, Gold Star families, veterans, first responders and members of the next generation.”
Although the organization gathers every Tuesday morning to raise the flag and say the Pledge of Allegiance, this particular day is a solemn day across the country, one to remember and observe with respect and honor, representatives said. WAA encourages the American public to join this weekly tradition by sharing pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry. Videos and photos can be submitted using the following link: http://WreathsAcrossAmerica.memfox.io/flagwaving.