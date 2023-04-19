WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is pleased to announce Brandy Schimp, the Mayor of Kane, Pennsylvania, as the 2023 Commencement speaker. Schimp is a proud Kane native and since being elected the town’s mayor in 2018, she has been a critical leader in many redevelopment and revitalization projects in her hometown.
After finishing high school at Kane Area High School, she enrolled at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) and earned a degree in marketing. After college, she became a Marketing Associate for Sysco Foods and returned to Kane. Later in her career, she worked in sales and marketing for Allegheny Store Fixtures in Bradford.
When she returned to Kane after college, she also began the process of getting involved in the Kane community through the Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE) in 2007. This organization, along with the Kane Area Development Center and many small business owners and volunteers, have helped to transform the town and populate the community with new businesses and repaired storefronts. After serving in this organization, she was encouraged to use her business background and run for mayor to continue the great work she was taking part in. Now in her sixth year overall, she is proud of the work her and her fellow residents have done for the future of their community.
“My biggest passion is our region’s greatest asset; our children,” noted Schimp. “I serve because I believe that the work we do now will impact generations to come and I want to do my part to make sure children in our region will have access to a wide range of opportunities here without feeling like they need to leave the Pennsylvania Wilds.”
In what can sometimes be seen as a negative, residing in a rural community, Schimp works every day to make sure area residents have opportunities that will help elevate themselves and their families. She is an inspiration to local residents as she balances being a property manager of a collection of properties, being a mother of three, and serving as mayor. It’s a busy life, but it is one filled with many opportunities in a small town. “When people think about rural, we really want them to reimagine how they see rural, because oftentimes, it comes with a stigma that you cannot have nice or new things. But these communities are a great place to be. There is just so many opportunities here, like the College, that really make it so that you do not have to leave.”
Schimp added, “NPRC is a great asset for our region because it provides access to high quality education, right here, in northwestern Pennsylvania. Additionally, it offers a variety of courses for students of all ages, at a price point that makes it even more accessible. I’m looking forward to sharing stories and experiences with everyone at commencement and hope that everyone in attendance will continue to encourage others to support this region and visit our area!”
The 2023 Commencement Ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 2 p.m. at The Titusville Mill in Titusville. The ceremony will be open to attend in person or viewed via livestream.