ERTCA

ERTCA staff assist a client who is ready to participate in a virtual reality simulation.

 Photo courtesy of ERTCA

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College announced a partnership in the public safety space with the Emergency Response Training and Certification Association (ERTCA), a law enforcement training partner offering virtual reality simulations.

Working alongside ERTCA is important for NPRC as the college can now provide training courses within three different disciplines of public safety – emergency medical services, fire safety, and law enforcement. With NPRC having an established emergency medical services program and an emerging fire safety program, this partnership will give students access to enhanced experiences in law enforcement. Overall, this will help the college provide well-rounded training to meet the needs of the region.

