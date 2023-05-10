COLUMBUS, Ohio — Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, has been recognized by Forbes as one of the “World’s Best Banks” for 2023 (https://www.forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-banks/?sh=7c3eb2ac7ef6). Ranked 60th in the United States, this recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that Northwest has made the list. The Forbes’ World’s Best Banks listing is determined by a customer survey ranking financial institutions by key satisfaction factors including trust, digital services, customer services and financial advice.
“This recognition is not only a reflection of the exceptional services we provide, but also of the lasting and meaningful relationships we build with our customers,” said Louis J. Torchio, president and CEO, Northwest Bank. “We greatly value these relationships and remain grateful to our customers for their continued loyalty and support.”
Forbes partnered with market research company, Statista on this year’s listing. To determine the 2023 World’s Best Banks list, Statista surveyed more than 48,000 banking customers in 32 countries. The ranking was based on general satisfaction, likelihood of recommendation and customer ratings in five key areas: trust, terms and conditions, digital services, customer services and financial advice.
In February, Northwest Bank was also recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2023.