PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Benjamin L. Cotton, an investment officer with the Detroit-based United Auto Workers’ Retiree Medical Benefits Trust, has been approved by trustees of the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System as its new chief investment officer, more than a year after the departure of longtime CIO James L. Grossman.

Cotton, like his predecessor, will be the highest paid public official in Pennsylvania with a salary of $515,000. Grossman made around $490,000. In 2021, the state paid 10 other officials more than $400,000 each. Two of them also managed money for PSERS; the others were supervising physicians or university presidents.

