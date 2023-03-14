PITTSBURGH (TNS) — High schoolers could soon take on the role of teachers through a new program that will allow students to explore possible careers in education while giving them classroom experience.

The K-12 teacher education course, which could be implemented at participating school districts as early as next year, will be part of career and technical education offerings. Through class options, students will be introduced to the teaching profession and gain hands-on experience through things such as classroom observations.

