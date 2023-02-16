HARRISBURG — Following 44 weeks of training, the 34th class of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Ross Leffler School of Conservation has graduated and received their district assignments.
Training School Director Kyle Jury praised the graduates, including one from Lewis Run, for their dedication and demonstrated commitment to the state’s natural resources.
“The 34th class, which began their training on March 27, met all the challenges of their in-class instruction and rigorous field training,” Jury said. “The graduation of our new game wardens marks many individual accomplishments that contribute to the overall success of the agency.”
Taylor J. Gunderson, of Lewis Run, was among the graduates and was assigned to Butler County.
Other graduates included Helen A. Karp, of Millheim, assigned to McKean County; Peyton D. Edwards, of State College, assigned to Elk County; Griffin R. Gdovin, of Wilkes-Barre, assigned to Cameron County; and Luke E. Mentzer, of Lebanon, assigned to Potter County.
Edwards was selected as the class’ fitness award winner for maintaining the highest standard of physical fitness during the training program.
Jury noted the new class brings the total number of Ross Leffler School of Conservation graduates to 770 individuals.
In 1930, Ross Leffler, then president of the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners, proposed the establishment of a training school for game protectors. When the training school opened its doors in 1932, in Brockway, it was the first such conservation officer training school in the world and served as a model for other states.
From 1932 until 1935, the Ross Leffler School of Conservation offered in-service training for game protectors. The school became a permanent facility until 1986, when it was moved to the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters.