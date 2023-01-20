BAHS visit

Among those participating were from left, Kylee Phillips, Rhys Kennedy, Taylor Gigliotti, COO/partner Josh Curcio, Lilly Kemick, owner Donny Kemick, Emmy Kemick, employee Zach Ware, Clayton Brinsky, employee Holly Jobe, and teachers Sean Reams and Erika Fries.

 Photo submitted

LEWIS RUN — Students from a new Bradford Area High School manufacturing program got a taste of the professional world during a recent trip to a marketing agency.

Business and marketing students from the group, tentatively named BAHS Manufacturing, visited protocol 80 Inc. on Jan. 13 at the agency’s Lafayette Avenue office. The agency mainly serves business-to-business (B2B) manufacturing and technology companies — industries the program hopes to boost locally by supplying young talent.

