LEWIS RUN — Students from a new Bradford Area High School manufacturing program got a taste of the professional world during a recent trip to a marketing agency.
Business and marketing students from the group, tentatively named BAHS Manufacturing, visited protocol 80 Inc. on Jan. 13 at the agency’s Lafayette Avenue office. The agency mainly serves business-to-business (B2B) manufacturing and technology companies — industries the program hopes to boost locally by supplying young talent.
“We aim to partner with local industry; there are things we can do to help them, and there are things they can do to help us,” said BAHS teacher Sean Reams, who leads the program. “One goal is to make sure our graduating seniors have a head start with the knowledge they will need in the workplace — and maybe some support from like-minded professionals in local manufacturing or manufacturing-related businesses.”
To get additional knowledge straight from the source, the students spoke with staff about its clients and the ways it helps them.
“Most of their marketing education here focuses on business-to-consumer marketing,” Reams explained. “The fact that protocol 80 does B2B, coupled with the fact that most of protocol 80’s clients are manufacturing businesses, made the visit a great fit for students in the new program.”
In addition to marketing and business students, the new group consists of students focusing on engineering and machining. For all participating students, the program represents a real-world test run in operating a business and solving problems for other businesses. A top goal for the club is to produce and sell actual parts for manufacturing companies to use in their own products and processes.
Revenue would be used to grow the program and provide scholarship opportunities for members, according to Reams.
“That might be tools if they go directly into a trade, books if they go to post-secondary education, or anything else we can come up with to reward and encourage our students,” he said.
The state provided a grant last spring to get BAHS Manufacturing started on that goal.
Already, students have designed and have started producing links for racecar suspension systems and securing brackets for windows. Multiple other projects, on behalf of a local manufacturer, are in the works.
BAHS’ in-house machine shop and engineering programs allow students to sharpen their skills by designing and creating metal parts with real-world technology.
“We have computer-controlled mills and lathes, and our engineers have access to world-class 3D design software,” Reams said. “We also have a new coordinate measuring machine, which should help us with quality control and inspections.
“We can be very precise.”
The program consists mostly of juniors and seniors. It’s open to students with prior classroom experience in marketing, business, machine shop or engineering.