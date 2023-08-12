With a little bit of forethought two years ago, Penn Brad Oil Museum saved space for (still more) of the region’s history.
While work was underway in 2021 to replace the museum’s iconic rig with the current Willard M. Cline Memorial Drilling Rig, representatives realized turning the structure 90 degrees from the position previous rigs held would create new possibilities at its 901 South Ave. location.
“This opened a large infield area that could accommodate a new addition to the museum,” explained Museum Manager Fran Bottone, “an area approximately 70 by 70 feet for an exhibition hall.”
Museum officials, Bottone said, “have been aware for some time now of the pressing need for a large exhibition hall to house rare and quickly disappearing oil field artifacts.”
He explained that items such as engines and other equipment sensitive to the elements are too large to fit in the museum’s existing and already crowded buildings.
“These rare local artifacts are in danger of being lost forever,” Bottone said. “The need for this addition is very time sensitive.”
Local collectors of oilfield history with items to contribute have agreed to do so only on the condition that they are kept in a secure, indoor space.
Museum officials estimate the new building will cost upward of $200,000 and, while some funds have been raised, they “still have a long way to go.”
Museum board member Bill Pantuso said of the effort, “Our membership keeps the lights on and the museum has a handful of donors it can always count on, but this is bigger than that.”
Bottone agreed, stating, “It isn’t enough to get a project like this off the ground. We are now hoping for some significant financial assistance from the community to assist us with our mission to preserve Bradford’s rich oil heritage for another 52 years and beyond.”
He explained sponsorships are available for large, period-correct signs around the new hall’s interior and added that officials would also consider commemoration in name.
“Other regional museums have managed to build similar structures,” Bottone said, “and now time is of the essence for Penn Brad to do the same.”
Anyone interested in contributing a tax-deductible donation, “or anything else that could help us move this project forward,” can contact the museum at pennbrad.oilmuseum@yahoo.com or (814) 362-1955.
The museum, according to its quarterly newsletter, “strives to preserve the history of the Bradford Oil Field and the unique culture that developed along with it.” The Museum also honors the people and their families whose lives contributed to making Bradford the “Highgrade Oil Metropolis of the World.”