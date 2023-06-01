PORT ALLEGANY — Memorial Day Services were held in Port Allegany with a Bridge Ceremony for those lost at sea, followed by a service on the Town Square.
The guest speaker was Greg Stump, VFW District 19 Commander and Post 6391 Commander.
John Reed and Roy Kio, Jr. placed a wreath at the memorial located on the Town Square.
A roll call was completed with Port Allegany marching band member Derrick Xaros playing the drum roll.
Stump remembered the following servicemen who died while serving in World War I, Frank G. Burt, Charles Burch, Orlo Chafee, William F. Dunn, Fay Fessenden, Gregg Green, Glenn Henderson, Edwin Johnson, Hilding Johnson, Eldredge King, Collins Thomas, Charles Lambert, Lawrence Meacham, Harold O’Connor, Floyd Main, Arthur L. Nelson, Thomas Smith and Elmwood Wicks.
From World War II, Roland B. Johnson, Lt. Floyd E. Card, Staff Sgt. Nelson McCloskey, Staff Sgt. George Modsko, Pfc. Harold Jackson, Pvt. Max Chilson, Virgil Kinney, Pfc. George Papageorgiou, Fred Brockel, Lt. James McMahon, Walter Van Scooter, Pvt. Paul Conner, Lt. James Shevak, Pvt. Donald Gustafson, Pfc., Jack Ness, S 2-C Gail Chapin, Pvt. William Haglund, Daniel Reed, Pvt. Herbert Dolaway, Cpl. Eldene Bosworth and Pfc. Charles Tully.
From Vietnam, Floyd Studer, Gerrith Kibbe and Albert C. Bachman, Jr.
Those from non-war years, active duty and peacetime — Austin P. Duffy, Joel Gamble, Lt. Wesley VanDorn, Robert Razey, George Luce, Jerry Thomas, Theodore Ireland, Lt. William Daisley, Jr. And from the Iraq War, Lt. Col. Richard Berrettini.
A third service was held at Fairview Cemetery.
The Port Allegany Honor Guard, led by Joe Knell, participated in all three ceremonies.
Also, from the PAHS marching band, was Alayna Palmer who played “Taps.”
A picnic lunch was served at the VMI following the Memorial Day services.