LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — On Saturday the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the US Drug Enforcement Agency, will be holding its semiannual National Pill Take Back day. The public can drop off prescription and non-medication for proper disposal, however they will not be taking any sharps during this take back.
The Salamanca City Fire Station, 225 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca and Delevan Plaza, 40 North Main St., Delevan, will be staffed by the Sheriff’s Department on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.