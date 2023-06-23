The McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF), an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies, recognized the accomplishments of the Class of 2023 by awarding 76 scholarships totaling nearly $57,500 to students within McKean County and other surrounding areas.
Thanks to the substantial donations from individuals, families, and organizations, 51 scholarship funds are being administered by MCCF to benefit local students.
The recipients of these scholarships are graduating seniors from the surrounding areas. Out of the 76 scholarships, 37 scholarships went to seniors from Bradford Area High School, 34 to seniors from Kane Area High School, 3 to seniors from Otto-Eldred Area High School, and 2 additional scholarships were awarded to a student who is already in attendance at a post-secondary institution. Eleven new scholarship funds were established and awarded in 2023.
McKean County Scholarships were awarded to these individuals:
ARG Employee Scholarship, Abbie Strait, OEHS, $500; Garrick S. Anderson Memorial Scholarship, Brendan Confer, BAHS, and Kayli Keesler, BAHS, each $500; Andrus Family Good Citizenship Award, Carli Persichini, BAHS, $950; Barbara L. Boser Memorial Scholarship, Alanna Benson, BAHS, $1,000; Julianna Rose Barton Memorial Scholarship, Tristin Baxter, BAHS, $1,000; BAHS Class of 1960 Scholarship, Lucas Johnson, BAHS, $1,000;
BAHS & BCCHS Class of 1964 Scholarship, Kaliyah Crouse and Grace Frasier, both of BAHS, each $1,000; Bradford Area Fire Department Scholarship, Samantha Soyke, AWHS, Olean, $1,000; Bradford Creative Performing Arts Center BCPAC Scholarship, Audrey Kemick and Lacey Rodgers, both BAHS, each $500; Bradford Rotary Vocational Scholarship, Brendan Confer, BAHS, $500; Kristie Chase Memorial Scholarship, Taylor Hurrle, OEHS, $500; Honey Lee Colella Education Scholarship, Carli Persichini, BAHS, $500;
Chuck Daly Memorial Scholarship, Mollie Dinger and Kaden Smith, both KAHS, each $1,000; Kane Day Memorial Scholarship, Max Anderson, KAHS, $500; Martha A. Eddy Memorial Scholarship, Cambria Race, BAHS, $500; Timothy S. Eyssen Memorial Scholarship, Kailee Peterson and Meadow Pulver, both BAHS, each $212; Hannold Family Memorial Scholarship,
Cecilia Anderson, KAHS, $500, Emma Danielson, KAHS, $1,000; Bernard Feiro Memorial Scholarship, Garrett Erickson, BAHS, $500; Thomas E. Frair Scholarship, Sarah Beaver, OEHS, $1,000; Gentilman Family “In the Game” Award, Richard Zampogna, KAHS, $4,000; Gentilman Family “STEM” Award, Cora Jekielek, KAHS, $4,000; Jerry and Nancy Haberberger Memorial Scholarship, Elijah Everett, KAHS, $500; Samuel F. Heffner Sr. Memorial Scholarship, Abbigail Schleicher, BAHS, $850; Scott M. Hickey Memorial Scholarship, Emmah Wilson, KAHS, $500; June A. Howard Memorial Scholarship, Meadow Pulver, BAHS, $500; Diana J. Hulings Memorial Scholarship, Macie Johnson, KAHS, $625; Ellen Marie Hulings Memorial Nursing Scholarship, Jillian Watts, KAHS, $500; John and Donna Hulings Memorial Scholarship, Mackenzie Blankenship and Jacob Troutman, both of KAHS, each $600; Steve Jerman Memorial Scholarship, KAHS students Max Anderson, Mackenzie Blankenship, Abigail Deane, Arianna Deane, Elaina Deane, Abigail Port, Alexis Port, Jillian Watts, each $250; The Jeff and Shelli Johnson Memorial Scholarship, Bailey Hummel, KAHS, $500; Kane High School Alumni Memorial Award, Mackenzie Blankenship and Jacob Troutman, both from KAHS, each $3,000;
Sashy and Gladys Kane Perpetual Scholarship, Mollie Dinger and Kaden Smith, both of KAHS, each $1,000;
Peyton Kirk Memorial Scholarship awarded to BAHS students Tristin Baxter, Elisa Hayden, Anna Nannen, Abbigail Schleicher, each $500; Pink Langianese Memorial Scholarship, Kayli Keesler, BAHS, $500; Gary Meckley Scholarship, Mollie Dinger, KAHS, $1,000; Mary Mottey Memorial Scholarship, Emma Swanson, BAHS, $1,625; Helene Nawrocki Memorial Scholarship, Aaron Weinkauf, COLLEGE, $500; Lisa Pecora Scholarship for NPRC, Aaron Weinkauf, COLLEGE, $500; Gigliotti – Plano Student Support Scholarship, Audrey Kemick, BAHS, $500; Paul Robert and Frieda Roberta Calkins Rolfe Scholarship, Emma Danielson, KAHS, $4,000; Carrie Sauers Memorial Scholarship, Mackenzie Blankenship, KAHS, $425;
Tristan Sauers Memorial Scholarship, Elijah Everett, KAHS, $500; Elzear Kalstrom Schoch English Award, Amber Eschrich, BAHS, $425; Rodney Schoch Band Scholarship, Grace Frasier, BAHS, $425; Pastor Craig Smith Memorial Scholarship, Dawson Glogau, KAHS, $500; Joe Stanko Memorial Scholarship, Emmah Wilson, KAHS, $1,000; Vicki L. Streit Memorial Scholarship, Rylee Haight, KAHS, $500; Joe Tantalo Scholarship, Quinn Lasher, BAHS, $500; Andrew Taylor Recognition Award, awarded to BAHS students Kathreen Colon, Manny Diaz, Shawn Farr, Evan Henry, Brett Kubeja, Garrett McAvoy, Maverick Miller, Jesse Taylor, each $250; Verna Wooditch Memorial Scholarship, Jillian Watts, KAHS, $500.
Anyone interested in establishing a scholarship can contact the Foundation at (814) 834-2125 or read more about the foundation on their website at www.mckeancountyfoundation.org.