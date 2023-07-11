The McKean County Community Foundation announced Monday a new scholarship that will be awarded in the 2023-24 school year — Martin K. Henneman Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship is available to a McKean County High School Senior or an adult learner who is a graduate of any McKean County High School. Applicants will be pursuing a post-secondary degree, certificate or license in the field of criminal justice, paramedic, EMT, police officer training or an emergency public servant.
The fund was established by the family and friends of Marty Henneman, husband, father, brother, friend and hero, who passed away in 2022. He had a strong passion for providing service to others, caring deeply about the safety and protection of those around him and all he met. This scholarship, established in his name, honors his lifelong dedication to service.
Henneman, a 1985 graduate of Wellsboro High School, enlisted in the United States Army and worked as a Military Policeman in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1987. He received the Army Service Ribbon, Army Medal Achievement, Overseas Service Ribbon and the Expert Marksmanship Badge in rifles, grenades and handguns. He then attended Mansfield University, majoring in Criminal Justice. In October of 1992, he enlisted at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. He worked all across Pennsylvania during his time in the State Police. He served as a Trooper, Fire Marshal, Corporal, Patrol Unit Supervisor, Crime Unit Supervisor, Staff Services Section Supervisor, Sergeant and his final assignment was Station Commander as he retired in 2016.
Henneman was an active supporter of his community. He was Chief Deputy Coroner of McKean County; former adjunct professor at Pitt-Bradford teaching criminal justice; former president and member of the Seneca Law Enforcement Association; owner and operator of IOA Consulting LLC, which provided training for self-protection and private investigation services; former member of the Rotary Club of Bradford and former member of the Bradford Area Choral Boosters.
He was a man of many hobbies as well including hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, amateur radio operator and spending time with his friends, family and many Weimaraners (a German dog breed).
The McKean County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies. The Foundation works with donors to help them support issues and organizations they care about, with nonprofits to offer grant opportunities to assist in their work and projects, and with students to administer scholarships that help them get the education they need.
To learn how to help support the mission of MCCF contact them at (844) 335-2702 or email mccf@mckeancountyfoundation.org.