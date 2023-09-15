A Louisiana man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night on Forman Street bridge.
Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward said Jesse Meredith, 84, who was staying at the Holiday Inn Express, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ward said that at approximately 6:50 p.m. Thursday, police and EMS were called to Forman Street bridge in front of Arby’s for a pedestrian who had been struck by a motor vehicle.
Reports indicated that witnesses on the scene said the man was dead.
When police arrived on scene, they found Meredith had been struck by a vehicle and his body was in the road. EMS arrived on scene to provide care, but Meredith had succumbed to his injuries, Ward said.
McKean County Coroner Mike Cahill’s office was called to the scene. The cause of Meredith’s death was reported as blunt force trauma.
Ward did not identify the driver of the vehicle, but said the adult male driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with the investigation. The vehicle had just exited U.S. Route 219 prior to the accident happening.
At that time of evening, motorists contend with the setting sun while traveling west.
Ward said, “We are looking at all factors, including environmental.”
Pennsylvania State Police forensic investigators and crash investigators were called to the scene for specific mapping and photography. The investigation is open and ongoing.
When asked if charges were being filed, Ward said, “It’s still too early in the investigation” to determine that.
City of Bradford Police were also assisted on scene by the McKean County District Attorney's Office, Bradford City EMS and Fire Department as well as the coroner’s office.
Forman Street was closed for the duration of the investigation Thursday night.